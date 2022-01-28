Winter tree care

We have had a fairly mild winter. There have been cold days but not a lot of snow and many warmer days for winter. It is nice to have a milder winter, that can give us a chance to get outside more and really take inventory of our trees. However, the lack of snow is concerning due to drought conditions for plants.

Assessing trees for hazards

The winter is a great time to get out and look your trees over to see what needs to be pruned later in the spring. With the leaves off trees, you can more easily see defects in the tree. It is better to fix the problems in our trees early before the branches become too large to remove.

Common defects

There are many defects on our trees that can cause harm. Look for things like crossing branches or branches that are growing over another branch. Even if they aren’t touching the other branch yet, remove the small branches before they do start to rub on other branches. When tree branches rub against each other, a wound can develop which is an entry point for disease or insect damage.

Look for any branches with a weak attachment that may be easily broken in storms. Also, look for co-dominant leaders and remove excess leaders when the tree is young to help it develop a central leader. Co-dominant leaders develop often, and it is where you have 2 or more main branches similar in size competing for the dominance or to be the leader in the tree. Where these leaders meet on the trunk, it is a weak branch attachment that can break easily in storms and tear a large wound in the tree that it may not be able to recover from. It is best to start pruning when the tree is young so these types of branching habits can be removed before the branches become too large.

If you find any defects in your trees or shrubs, you can mark it with spray paint or wrap flagging tape around the branches that need to be removed. This way you can find the defects during the correct pruning time for your tree and have them removed.

When to prune

We have always pruned deciduous trees in the late winter, however new research shows the optimum time to prune is really in the late spring to early summer. We now recommend tree pruning in May to June. The reason for this change is that this is the time when tree cells are most active during the season and it promotes the quickest sealing of pruning wounds. This can lead to less disease and insect issues. However, oaks should always be pruned in the late fall to early winter to protect them from a disease called oak wilt which can develop if they are pruned in the summer months.

Watering trees in winter

Ensure adequate watering throughout the entire growing season for all trees and shrubs, especially those recently planted. Water throughout the winter when the ground is not frozen, as necessary. Winter watering should occur around midday on days when the temperature is at least 40-45 degrees Fahrenheit and is only necessary 1-2 times per month until spring. It is a good idea to test for soil moisture with a long screwdriver or soil probe prior to watering to determine if watering is necessary. If the screwdriver goes into the soil easily, watering is not necessary. However, if pushing the screwdriver into the soil is very difficult, plants should be watered.

If you have any further questions please contact Nicole Stoner at (402) 223-1384, nstoner2@unl.edu, visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu, or like my facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NicoleStonerHorticulture and follow me on twitter @Nikki_Stoner

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0