Gage County’s annual day of giving is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Organized by the Gage County Foundation, with assistance from the Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation, Big Give Gage is a 24-hour online event encouraging individuals and Gage County communities to support local nonprofits.

Last year, 61 nonprofit organizations participated in Big Give Gage. These nonprofits represent nearly all facets of nonprofit work being done in Gage County and Southeast Nebraska. There are a wide array of causes included in Big Give Gage, such as arts and culture, community development, health and wellness, environment, animals, and education.

“We are excited to see what 2023 will bring, and how all communities in Gage County will come together and show how much they care," Don Vetrovsky, Gage County Foundation Chairman, said in a press release. "Over the past four years we have raised over $1 million and we look forward to Sept 14, 2023. Together we can do great things.”

Organizations interested in participating in the 2023 Big Give Gage event are asked to register. There will be a meeting on July 18 for all participating organizations.

The Gage County Foundation works adamantly to encourage local businesses and individuals to support Big Give Gage through various sponsorship opportunities. 100% of all sponsorships and match money go directly back to the participating nonprofits.

To participate in Big Give Gage, either as a non-profit organization, or if you would like to be a sponsor, please email biggivegage@gmail.com.

The Gage County Foundation exists for the purpose of raising and providing funds for the benefit of Gage County nonprofit organizations engaged in the pursuit of serving the educational, cultural, recreational, historical, health and meaningful needs of our Gage County citizens.