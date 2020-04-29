Pandemic changes livestock auctions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Weekly livestock auctions have changed at the Beatrice 77 Livestock as a result of the pandemic.

“Covid-19 has made it harder for us to work, but we are absolutely happy to be a part of the infrastructure designated by the Department of Agriculture, said manager Dennis Henrichs. "It is uncomfortable and causes concern, but we are asking for everyone’s cooperation in social distancing on a weekly basis."

“We are following the recommendations by only allowing those people who are interested in purchasing animals in the barn ... they have to be at least six feet apart. All sellers can drop off the animals and depart. Their checks will be mailed to them or arrangements will be made for parking lot pick-up,” Henrichs said.

“We really try to cut down on the visitors and there are no children allowed in the sales area. Only two people are allowed in the office at a time and we leave the door open, too."

“Hay is located in the lot and clearly marked. We ask that people stay away from the auctioneer and the clerk outside,” Henrichs said.

A special cow/calf and bred cow sale is taking place on Thursday, April 30.