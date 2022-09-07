Police Department hosting citizen academy program

The Beatrice Police Department is preparing to launch a citizen academy program for anyone interested in law enforcement.

Segt. Zac Smith said the seven-week program started in 2019 in Beatrice. He’s been working in law enforcement since 2012 and has been with the Beatrice Police Department since 2017.

“Chief Lang was looking for something to build relations in the community and I had heard of these types of courses in different departments,” said Smith.

Smith said that he researched what other departments were doing and built a curriculum that would work for the area.

The Citizen Academy will start Sept. 12 from 6:30-9 p.m. Each of the class dates have speakers from different areas in law enforcement and the courts. Participants are able to view equipment and learn more about law enforcement as a career.

Smith said he likes to keep class size to around 10 people.

“People make application for different reasons," Smith said. "One woman from a previous class had a husband that worked for a different department and she just wanted to learn more. Some are interested in law enforcement work and others just are curious about what we do. This is the first year we opened up applications to 17-year-olds with parent permission.

“We want to inform the community, help people learn more about the career and be completely transparent. We want people to understand what really happens in the police department. For example, a lot of people believe we make money when we write speeding tickets. We don’t. We are not in the business of making money."

Smith said he loves the work he does.

“I like the freedom that this work affords. I’m not bound to a desk or computer and can be out in the community,” said Smith.

For more information contact Sergeant Zac Smith at 402-223-4080 or zsmith@beatrice.ne.gov.