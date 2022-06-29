Proposal would add logo to Beatrice water tower

The northern water tower in Beatrice may be getting a new look this year.

The tower, at 19th and Jackson streets, is set to receive a new coat of paint in August. With the painting project already planned, the Board of Public Works on Wednesday discussed adding the city’s logo to the tower.

“We are due to have the north water tower painted again this summer,” said City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer. “As we’re getting ready for that, we had the question about painting the logo on the water tower as well. We reached out to them and had a quote of $13,899 to add the logo onto the water tower.”

The painting will be done by Utility Services Co. The BPW has had a water tower maintenance agreement with the company that includes scheduled paintings for more than a decade.

Water Superintendent Steve Kelley said the project is scheduled to start Aug. 1, and the cost to add Beatrice’s logo, a flag with a “B” on it, would come out of the water department’s budget.

The logo will be in addition to the word “Beatrice” on both sides.

“It would say Beatrice on two sides and you’d have two sides that have the logo on it, as well,” Tempelmeyer said. “We just think it helps add to the sense of community pride that we’re trying to encourage in our community, and helps build on our identity and brand that we have for the community. The water tower is kind of a billboard for our community and so we thought we’d bring it to the board and see what you thought of it.”

The proposed logos would each be nearly 17 feet wide, and Tempelmeyer said several other Nebraska communities have done something similar, including Gretna, Crete, Grand Island and York.

The Board of Public Works approved adding the logo, and the proposal will now go to the City Council for final approval.

