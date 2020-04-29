You are the owner of this article.
SCC-Beatrice names students of the year
Eight students from Southeast Community College’s Beatrice Campus were recognized as “Student of the Year” by their respective programs.

To be chosen as Student of the Year, instructors look at a number of qualifications, including academic success, work ethic, extracurricular activities, willingness to help others and resilience.

The following students received a certificate and a congratulatory letter and a small gift:

Academic Transfer: Yazmin Alonso Salazar, Diller; Bryson McCown, Beatrice; Jill Holliman, Fairbury; Rebecca Reedy, Blue Springs.

Nursing: Erin Rombeck, Beattie, KS.

Business: Jamie Porter, Pawnee City.

Criminal Justice: Seth Lucero, Arvada, CO.

Agriculture: Gavin Mock, Diamond, MO.

