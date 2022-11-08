SCC hosts Family Science Night

Southeast Community College hosted a Family Science Fair on Monday evening at the Academic Excellence Center on the Beatrice campus.

SCC Instructors and students hosted over a dozen stations that presented different science based learning.

The “Magnus Effect” was demonstrated by SCC Instructor Evan Brunkow with styrofoam cups.

“It just shows that things that are spinning behave differently than things that are not spinning," he said.

Another instructor showed students that a coil with a nickel and titanium make-up could shrink back to normal after heat is applied.

Other stations included hands on learning in nanotechnology, the carbon dioxide cycle, the physics of juggling, and genetic bracelets to name a few.

SCC Ag Students, Jacie Smidt, Morgan Siebold and Paige Schaardt, helped youth identify three different kinds of soils – sandy, silt and clay. Young scientists explored the living parts of the soil and learned about the importance of soil.

“Soil plays an important role in providing food for everyone,” Schaardt said. “Different soils can effect what they can grow at home.”

Smidt said they were all a part of an agriculture leadership class and had worked in the Beatrice elementary schools.

Misty Wehling, SCC Biology Instructor, said she has organized this event at the Lincoln campus for several years, but wanted to include Beatrice campus this year.

“There were students and instructors that volunteered to offer learning experiences for families,” Wehling said. “We invited families from several local elementary schools. The purpose of the event is really for kids to get excited about science and continue their learning.”