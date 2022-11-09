SCC hosts livestock judging contest

Southeast Community College's Beatrice campus hosted a livestock judging contest at the Ag Center. Approximately 365 students from 17 area FFA chapters participated in the event.

Students were given the opportunity to judge classes of market goats, breeding ewes, market and breed swine, market steers, breeding heifers and a mare class.

Students from Lewiston said they thought the mares were the most difficult to judge but thought it was because they hadn’t had much experience with horses.

Most of the FFA students said they thought the beef classes were the easiest for them to place.

Annie Erichsen, SCC Instructor, said it was a good experience for the SCC students that assisted with the contest.

“Most of these students attended a livestock judging contest in high school, but have not had the opportunity to see the other side of it," she said. "Hopefully these students will be able to go back to their communities in the future and be a vital asset.”