Settlement reached with city administrator for violation

The State of Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission issued a ruling that the Beatrice city administrator violated the law in acquiring a list of registered voters.

On Aug. 10 the executive director commenced an investigation alleging that Tempelmeyer used public resources that were not in accordance with regulations in the Nebraska Political Accountability and Disclosure Act. Specifically, the report alleged that Tempelmeyer used $270.36 in Beatrice city funds to purchase a voter registration list from the Gage County Clerk for a purpose that was not in accordance with election law.

A settlement agreement was reached, and a civil penalty of $1,000 was assessed.

The settlement was unanimously approved, and Tempelmeyer has reimbursed the city for the cost of the voter registration list.

The settlement agreement noted that Tempelmeyer said it was not his intent to violate the law, but agreed there was sufficient evidence to find that a violation had occurred. The maximum penalty for such a violation was $5,000, though since Tempelmeyer cooperated to resolve the matter at an early state in the proceedings a $1,000 fine was agreed upon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0