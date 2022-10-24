Several fire departments respond to multiple weekend fires

Fire and rescue departments in southeast Nebraska kept busy much of Sunday into Monday morning as fires raged through the area.

In Gage County, all but two fire departments were dispatched to battle four separate fires that were going on at the same time.

Lisa Wiegand, Gage County Emergency Management Director, said the first was a rekindle of a brush fire located at 86th and Ash roads, the second was around eight miles east of the first fire near South 38th Road, the third was a combine fire near 89th and Plum roads, the final fire was another rekindle at on East Linden Road.

Firefighters from Hallam, Crete, Cortland, Clatonia, Firth, Pickrell, Wymore, Diller, DeWitt and Odell all worked the fires in Gage County.

“We kind of got completed at 4 a.m. (Monday)” Wiegand said. "The two hottest fires, we had some rekindling (Monday) morning. A lot of posts were lost as fence lines fell and hay bales ignited, so we’re going to see this rekindling until we get moisture, which is typical with the wind speeds we’ve got.”

Area departments also assisted with fires in southern Lancaster County, where evacuations were ordered.

The first evacuation orders came around 2:44 p.m., when a fire that had started at the Lancaster-Gage County border threatened areas in Lancaster County south and west of Southwest 12th Street and Saltillo Road.

The Hallam Fire Department requested deputies begin evacuating residents in the path of the fire, while a phone alert from the sheriff’s office also ordered evacuations. Officials later said the order was voluntary.

Around that time, another evacuation order was issued for people living in the area bound by South 38th and 54th streets and Olive Creek and Apple roads — a swath of rural land roughly between Cortland and Firth — due to a blaze southwest of Firth quickly advancing north.

Wiegand added that all things considered, Gage County was lucky. She said there was structural damage in Gage County, while multiple residences in Lancaster County were lost.

“We did have some loss of machinery, but when it got into (Lancaster County) there were three residences lost and at 1:30 this morning they did have some structure fire there. We did have to treat some firefighters for smoke inhalation, not in Gage County though. Crete fire did have some injuries reported.”

She added the departments did an admirable job of working together and quickly responding.

“Hats off to all responders and law enforcement,” Wiegand said. “Our dispatchers, they communicated and patched the communities together and deployed the departments. It was good teamwork, now we hope to get some moisture.”