Sheriff's office sees decrease in calls this year

Gage County law enforcement experienced decreased service numbers in the last year, both for the sheriff’s office and jail.

The figures were discussed Wednesday during the Board of Supervisors meeting, where annual reports for the fiscal year were presented for the sheriff’s office, jail and courthouse security. From October 2019 through September 2020 compared to October 2020 through September 2021, the sheriff’s office responded to 841 fewer calls for service with 5,390 this year compared to 6,231 last year.

Arrests fell from 985 to 835, accident calls fell from 310 to 275, drug violations fell from 58 to 39 and citations fell from 420 to 213.

Burglary and theft reports fell slightly from 95 to 93.

Board member Dennis Byars questioned why there was a decrease in reports, but significant increase in value lost with $70,927 reported last year compared to $164,762 in the recent year.

Sheriff Millard “Gus” Gustafson said several factors come into play, including high vales for stolen vehicles and an increase in catalytic convertor thefts.

“A lot of that just comes down to the economy, or what,” he said. “I know right now catalytic converters are a very hot item. Those add up to a lot of money real fast. We had two or three vehicles stolen I believe, as well.”

On the corrections side, total bookings in the jail fell from 1,008 last year to 788 this year. Of those 545 were felonies last year and 350 were felonies this year.

The average daily population fell from 33 to 26, resulting in a cost savings as Gage County contracts with other jails to house inmates due to capacity issues.

“That number is starting to creep up,” said Sgt. Trevor Rue. “We’re currently at 35, I believe, probably 35-37 by the end of the day. It fluctuates pretty quick and jump back down to below 30 quite often. Those numbers have stayed lower, which in return has saved us some money.”

The result was the county spending $128,992 on outside prisoner holds in the last year, compared to $238,087 the previous year.

Medical costs also decreased significantly, totaling $46,625 this year compared to $112,294 the previous year.

