Smithfield plant in Crete to remain open

Smithfield Foods has reversed course and will not close down its pork processing plant in Crete because of an outbreak of COVID-19 there.

According to an employee email sent to the Lincoln Journal Star Tuesday morning, instead of closing the plant completely, Smithfield is instituting a reduced schedule.

The email said that employees on the harvesting floor will work half days starting Tuesday, coming in at their normal times in the morning and working until lunch.

Starting Thursday, according to the email, all departments except for maintenance, rendering and shipping will work mornings only, and all employees will be sent home at lunch. Maintenance, rendering and shipping will continue to work full schedules.

Employees had told the Journal Star on Monday that they received an email saying the plant would shut down Wednesday for at least two weeks. Interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez also said the plant was shutting down.

However, a Smithfield spokeswoman declined on Monday to confirm the plant was shutting down. Tuesday morning, a company spokesman said the plant remained operational and declined to comment further, repeating a statement from Monday that Smithfield would "make an announcement if there are material changes to its operations."