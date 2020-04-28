Smithfield plant in Crete to remain open

Smithfield Foods has reversed course and will not close down its pork processing plant in Crete because of an outbreak of COVID-19 there.
According to an employee email sent to the Lincoln Journal Star Tuesday morning, instead of closing the plant completely, Smithfield is instituting a reduced schedule.
The email said that employees on the harvesting floor will work half days starting Tuesday, coming in at their normal times in the morning and working until lunch.
Starting Thursday, according to the email, all departments except for maintenance, rendering and shipping will work mornings only, and all employees will be sent home at lunch. Maintenance, rendering and shipping will continue to work full schedules.
Employees had told the Journal Star on Monday that they received an email saying the plant would shut down Wednesday for at least two weeks. Interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez also said the plant was shutting down.
However, a Smithfield spokeswoman declined on Monday to confirm the plant was shutting down. Tuesday morning, a company spokesman said the plant remained operational and declined to comment further, repeating a statement from Monday that Smithfield would "make an announcement if there are material changes to its operations."
It's unclear why the plant changed course, but the decisions to close and then reopen were apparently both made Monday. Gov. Pete Ricketts said Smithfield executives called him Monday morning to let him know they were planning to close the plant and then called back later in the day to let him know they planned to stay open.
When asked whether he intervened to keep the plant open, Ricketts said: "We didn't tell them to close, we didn't tell them to open."
Ricketts reiterated that he won't tell plants to close and that the plants are vital to the nation's food supply.
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump was expected to sign an executive order to use the Defense Production Act to order meat processing plants to stay open.
It's assumed that Smithfield originally made the decision to close because of a spike in COVID-19 cases associated with the plant.
Public Health Solutions, the health department that includes Saline County, had reported nearly 50 COVID-19 cases in plant employees as of Sunday. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, there were 87 cases in Saline County as of Monday night.
Ricketts said there are plans for more testing, and Bryan Health was doing a second mobile testing clinic in Crete on Tuesday.
Ricketts said he also encouraged Smithfield officials to contact Shelly Schwedhelm and Dr, James Lawler from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, who have toured several meat plants in Nebraska and offered advice on how to improve worker safety.
Smithfield has shut down at least four other plants, in South Dakota, Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin, because of coronavirus outbreaks. The plant in Sioux Falls had more than 800 cases, which so far is the biggest single outbreak of the disease in the U.S.
Two employees of the Crete plant told the Journal Star that some workers staged a protest outside the plant Tuesday afternoon.
Also on Tuesday four more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Gage County, bringing the total number of cases to 33. Public Health Solutions had not provided further detail as of Tuesday evening on the newly confirmed cases.
