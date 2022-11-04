Southern School District awarded $395,000 grant

Southern School District was awarded a $395,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program.

The funds will allow the school to purchase a new electric school bus and the infrastructure to charge it.

The Biden-Harris Administration previously announced that nearly $1 billion would go to 389 school districts in the United States as a part of the “Building a Better America” Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Approximately 2,000 districts applied. Six school districts in Nebraska were granted funds.

Chris Prososki, Superintendent of Southern Schools, said he was very excited that the district was chosen as a recipient.

He said he worked with Tyler Cox at Blue Bird Corporation to complete the grant.

“The bus has passenger seating for 72 students and travel up to 120 miles after an eight-hour charge,” Prososki said.

The Blue Bird fact sheet indicates that it costs approximately $17 to completely charge the bus opposed to the cost of diesel. There are no filters or engine upkeep costs with an electric vehicle. The battery has a 10-year warranty.

“A new diesel bus is approximately $130,000-$140,000, so this is one way we can try out the electric bus at no cost to the district,” he said. “Obviously we would not have bought an electric bus without this grant.”

One of the requirements is that the district would utilize the electric bus for five years or more. They are also required to trade in and destroy an older diesel bus.

The district plans to use the new bus as a route bus with a close proximity to the school.

“The bus will run for approximately 40 minutes to an hour twice a day as we learn more about its capabilities.”

Prososki said he was unsure when the bus would be delivered, but expected the charging station to be built north of the high school building in Wymore.

The Southern School District has around 380 students enrolled in Preschool to 12th grade and approximately 100 employees. The school has a fleet of 10-12 buses currently.

The five other schools in Nebraska receiving the grant include Hay Springs, Hershey, McCool Junction, Raymond-Central and Summerland.