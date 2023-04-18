Keep Beatrice Beautiful is working to clean up the community this spring.

Established in 1982, the goal of the organization is to encourage citizens of all ages to participate in a cleaner, more beautiful environment.

Executive Director Jerry Bucy said there are several things happening in the coming weeks in Beatrice.

“The Great American Cleanup is a partnership with the City of Beatrice and started April 1,” he said. “It officially ends May 31, 2023, but working on recycling and cleanup continues through the year.”

As part of the cleanup, groups and clubs are invited to help with an organized litter cleanup. KBB will supply safety vests, trash bags, disposable gloves, and grabbers. Groups will be paid $50 a designated mile.

“Some clubs use it for fundraising and it teaches a little bit about community service,” he said.

Some streets and the trails are eligible for adoption as well.

“Those are not paid, but they help us because all our funding comes for grants, and we can use those volunteer hours for match. We have a small budget.”

Prizes are also awarded for the best photo, most bags of trash collected, and oddest item found.

KBB Student representative Claire McGrury helped organized a recycling contest at the Beatrice High School.

Forty-nine mentor classes participated in the contest. Approximately 1,142 plastic bottles were collected with Mr. Ribbles class winning a pizza party for collecting the most.

Each of the elementary schools are participating in a recycle contest. Every student are asked to bring a plastic bottle to earn an Earth Day pencil and a dilly bar from the East Court Dairy Queen. Winners will receive an additional blizzard and the opportunity to win Mayor for a Day which will be presented at City Council meeting on May 8.

The citywide cleanup in Beatrice is planned for May 1-3. Registration by April 30 is required for the city to pick up items left on the curb. Anyone wanting to register can click on the Clean City Event on top of the beatrice.ne.gov web page or call the office at 402-228-5200.

Community Relations Coordinator Amanda Kuhlman said the registration is open and has recorded a number of community members already.

“We’ve seen a good response to people registering,” she said.

Guidelines and acceptable items are posted on the web page also.

On April 28 at 10 a.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial Park at 1050 S. Sixth St. an Arbor Day program is planned with the public invited to attend. Trees will be planted with the partnership of with the City of Beatrice and the Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District.

A Plogging and Plalking event is scheduled for Saturday, June 10 from 9-10 a.m. The event originates from a Swedish fitness trend of picking up litter while jogging or walking. KBB plans to meet anyone who is interested at the Sunrise Bakery to clean up before Homestead Days. A coupon is provided to anyone participating for a free donut.

Bucy said they work to educate people on recycle, repurpose and reuse.

“There is always something we can clean up in the community.”

More information on any of the programs with KBB can be found at keepbeatricebeautiful.org or by calling 402-228-4576.