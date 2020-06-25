Corrections Department will certify overcrowding emergency July 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state needs a new prison to help remedy inmate overcrowding, Department of Corrections Director Scott Frakes said Thursday.

But he wasn't quite ready to announce he would proceed with the next steps toward building one by issuing a request for proposals.

"At the point that my budget goes forward in September," he said, "that's when it will all be public."

In the meantime, as the director nears the July 1 date in which he must, by state law, certify the prisons are over 140% of design capacity, he said the department and the Nebraska Board of Parole are continuing to get about 800 inmates who are parole eligible ready for release.

No automatic release of inmates is mandated, he said.

A state law that requires the governor to declare an overcrowding emergency if the population exceeds 140% goes into effect July 1 and continues until the prisons are at 125% capacity. Frakes and Gov. Pete Ricketts interpret that law to mean they are allowed to work on it in earnest, but not required to do a mass release of prisoners.