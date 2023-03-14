Stoddard Elementary students took the stage on Monday evening for a spring music program at the Hevelone Center.

Students in third grade presented “Arf” with songs about dogs. Each student wore a headband with a dog of different breeds.

Fourth graders sang songs about pirates. Principal Mr. Kevin Janssen dressed up as a pirate for the section.

The fifth graders featured music from different genres of bands including Motown, blues, country, reggae, and surf music.

Music teacher Laura Bigley led the students through the music and motions.