Street Department Superintendent Jason Moore provided an overview to the City Council on Monday evening at the regularly scheduled meeting.

Moore said the department is comprised of nine full-time employees.

“We have 150 years of combined experience amongst the nine employees,” he said.

The department is responsible for 325 total lane miles in Beatrice. Of those roads, 34 are gravel and 291 are hard surface.

The Clean City Event will be May 1-3 in Beatrice. The clean-up event has been happening since 1989.

“Every year we try to tweak things to improve what we do,” he said. “We have a really good program.”

Loader trucks will pick-up materials on Monday to Wednesday of registered addresses.

“I consider Clean City a success if we have fewer complaints and no accidents or injuries with the crew.”

Moore provided a comparison chart of prior year events. In 2022 there were 703 locations picked up with 155 man hours. The total cost was $7,946.92. In comparison 2020 was the most costly in recent years with a total of $18,780.16. There were 1,249 locations and 408 man hours.

“We have made a lot of improvements,” he said.

Other responsibilities of the street department include storm water catch basin construction, drainage cleaning and seeding, crack sealing and concrete and asphalt replacement.

Moore noted that his department was involved with installing the decorative bridge rails on both bridges.

“Everything went well,” he said. “It’s an excellent addition to the city,”

The street department will have a total of seven trucks and two sweepers.

The mosquito fogging is done before Homestead Days, July 4, and Labor Day.

“We also do a October spray because most of the West Nile is found later in the year,” he said.

Moore reported on snow emergency and snow advisory routes. There are five quadrants in Beatrice with five operators.

He noted the department is proud of their participation in the Holiday Lighted parade.

“We changed a truck into Santa’s sleigh for the parade,” he said. “We got really lucky and found one wooden reindeer in the dump and was able to use it as a template for others.”

The street department operates on a budget just under $3 million.

Councilman Dave Eskra discussed Clean City and fluctuations in the years cost.

Councilman Mike McLain complemented the department on snow removal.

“Your guys do a nice job,” he said.

Councilman Terry Doyle said he appreciates the exceptional job that the street department does in Beatrice.