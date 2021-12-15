Sunland area faces wind 'like a small hurricane'

Winds gusts pummeled Nebraska on Wednesday.

"This storm will have south to southwest winds gusting 60 mph to possibly 80 mph at times in the late afternoon," read a report from John McKee, emergency management director for Jefferson County. "We have seen strong winds before with storms, but they move out of the area in a few minutes. These winds will be sustained for hours. Like a small hurricane."

In Beatrice, where the wind sheared leaves from trees and left trash can wheels twirling like wind gauges in the middle of streets, residents deflated holiday yard decorations and brought items likely to blow away inside.

The Beatrice Airport recorded wind speeds of 58 mph with gusts up to 86 mph. Diana Smith, airport manager, said the airport suffered some damage.

"We had some hanger doors damaged, and it blew the wind sock off the pole," Smith said.

Pat Feist, Beatrice electric superintendent, said there were multiple reported power outages across Beatrice.

"Right now, the northeast part of the town, I believe, was hit the worst," Feist said. "We've got a bunch of broken trees hanging down that snapped poles. We got probably 18 to 20 poles that need to be replaced.

Feist said he expects all power to be back tonight or tomorrow morning.

"We have all our crews out working," he said. "We'll get power back to everyone as soon as we can."

Beatrice Public Schools released students at 1 p.m. on Wednesday due to concern over high winds. That decision followed a meeting between BPS administrators and representatives of the National Weather Service

“They have moved up our weather impact time to 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.,” Jackie Nielsen, assistant superintendent said.

BPS also called off evening extracurricular activities.

“Our number one goal is the safety of students,” Nielsen said. “We want to make sure everyone gets home safely.”

Southern, Tri-County and Lewiston also had early releases. Diller-Odell called off school.

BPS didn't run buses in the afternoon during their early release, fearing danger with high-profile vehicles, so parents had to work with the school to pick up their kids.

The dangers posed by the wind extended beyond roadways, though. Gage County Emergency Director Lisa Wiegand addressed the high winds during Wednesday’s County Board of Supervisors meeting, where she said the area is at a high risk for fires.

“The biggest concern, as we know, is with the extremely dry conditions for a fire hazard,” she said. “Our mutual aid has also met and been in contact with each other for preparing rigs, as we have extreme dry conditions… We just encourage everybody to be cautious with what they’re doing.”

Tobias Tempelmeyer, city administrator, said the city set up a site at 1st and Ella St. for citizens to take their brush and downed tree limbs. The city will then take the debris to the landfill.

"At this point, we are not planning on picking up branches at individual houses, but we do have a dump site," Tempelmeyer said.

