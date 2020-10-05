Suspicious fire under investigation

Authorities are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed several hay bales in southern Gage County.

Just after noon on Saturday, the Gage County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to South 23rd and East Spruce roads for reports of hay bales on fire.

The land owner informed the sheriff’s office he had been checking on his cattle in the area when he noticed hay bales on fire, and that the fire was spreading to the field where the cattle were located.

A press release stated a sheriff’s office investigator conducted an initial investigation and requested an investigator from the Nebraska Fire Marshal’s Office be sent to the scene. Evidence and statements from witnesses were forwarded to the investigator.

It is estimated that approximately $3,200 in hay was lost due to the fire. The cattle were moved to another field approximately a quarter mile away and none appeared to be injured.

The Wymore Fire Department and Odell Fire Department responded to the scene to combat the blaze.

