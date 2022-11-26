The Sun still rises

Nebraska billionaire investor Warren Buffet, one of the richest men in the world once offered an explanation as to the longevity of local newspapers.

"If you want to know what’s going on in your town – whether the news is about the mayor or taxes or high school football – there is no substitute for a local newspaper that is doing its job."

For those reasons and more, it's no surprise that the Beatrice Daily Sun remains as one of the area's oldest businesses and most trusted sources of news.

Since July of 1902 the Beatrice Daily Sun has been doing its job and telling the stories of Beatrice and surrounding communities.

In the second issue of the Beatrice Daily Sun, the paper told of a courageous farmer saving a local boy from drowning.

“In reaching the spot he saw a small boy in the water, struggling for help, and in an instant he plunged in after the lad who was going down for the last time. Mr. Husemeller succeeded in getting the boy out all right and placed him in his wagon, more dead than alive.

“The boy is the son of Conductor Horen, who resides at the corner of Ninth and Summit streets, and he owes his life to Farmer Husemeller who rescued him from a watery grave with much difficulty.”

The text-covered front page of that July 9, 1902 issue also reported on flooding, a boy who accidentally shot himself between the eyes with a pistol, a man declared insane by the insanity board of commissioners, a $5 bogus check and other news.

George P. Marvin began publishing the Beatrice Daily Sun.

Marvin began his career as an apprentice printer in Brownville in 1863. After an out-of-state job hauling freight, he returned to Nebraska and began printing again in Brownville and Falls City.

In Beatrice, the earliest newspaper was the Blue Valley Record with its first weekly issue in 1868. A year later, the name of the paper was changed to the Beatrice Clarion.

In 1879, Marvin came to Beatrice and started his weekly newspaper, the Gage County Democrat. That later became a daily paper and was sold in 1892 to the Beatrice Times. Marvin signed a contract not to print a daily paper for 10 years, but he later missed the business, renegotiated his contract and again printed the weekly The Gage County Democrat.

When the 10-year contract was up, Marvin began publishing the Beatrice Daily Sun.

It operated in the second floor at 521 Court St., but when the pounding of the printing press caused a beam to fall in the bakery below, it was decided the paper would move to 122 S. Sixth St.

Marvin died in 1908 and his son Earl, who had been working there full-time, took over. He added a modern automatic typesetting machine and a duplex flatbed press. He also moved the paper to the more spacious 113 N. Fifth St, now a historically notable building home to Yesterday’s Lady.

In order to increase circulation, the Sun purchased the Beatrice Express in 1924. The Sun delivered papers to rural area customers by airplane by World War II pilots from 1947-1952. In 1952, the Sun purchased the Beatrice Times.

The Sun moved to Seventh and Ella streets (the old Beatrice Times building) in 1963. The building was originally built in 1920 as a garage. The second floor was constructed on used railroad rails.

The Marvins continued to own the Beatrice Daily Sun until Stauffer Enterprises purchased it in 1976.

Computers replaced typewriters in the newsroom in 1978. Color became an integral part of the paper’s daily design in late 1997.

Four different companies bought the paper in separate transactions throughout the 1990s, including the current owner, Lee Enterprises Inc.

The Beatrice Daily Sun moved its business offices from Seventh and Ella streets to 110 S. Sixth St., in the summer of 2016 while relocating its distribution center to 319 Court St.

The early issues of the Sun included under its title the tagline, “If you don’t see it in the ‘Sun,’ it didn’t happen.”

Patrick Ethridge, who has served as editor of the paper since 2008 and became publisher of the Daily Sun in 2012, said that while technology has created many changes within the newspaper industry, the basic mission remains the same.

"The goal of delivering relevant local news hasn't changed," Ethridge said. "The process of delivering that news has obviously changed significantly with the evolution of computers, cell phones and this digital age we live in. Our commitment to our readers, our advertisers and the communities we serve is stronger than ever. The Daily Sun has been around since 1902 and will be around for many years to come. I'm excited to see what the future holds."

Ethridge said that increased technology has easily been the biggest change within the newspaper industry, but it's something the Daily Sun has embraced.

"While the number of print newspapers we send out every day has gone down, our readership is actually higher than ever thanks to technology," he said. "We have an entirely new generation of readers who may have never held a print paper in their hands but they're getting our product every day with their mobile device or or push notifications. Technology allows us to serve our readers and advertisers today in a way we could have never dreamed even a decade ago. We're truly a 24/7 news provider and a full service marketing/advertising firm that can serve our customers as well as anyone in the world. The difference is - this is our home - and we care about our readers and advertisers in a way that others simply do not."

In addition to providing news and advertising across multiple platforms, Ethridge noted that community involvement has always been important to employees of the the Daily Sun.

"We publish hundreds of stories every year encouraging citizens to get involved and do their part to make the community better," Ethridge explained. "We take our role in the community serious and that's why you'll find over the years that so many Daily Sun employees have sat on countless community boards, organizations or served as coaches and advisers to so many groups across the area that ultimately all have the same goal: to improve quality of life in this wonderful area we choose to raise our families and call our home."