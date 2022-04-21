Tri County FBLA students attend conference

Tri County FBLA attended the State Leadership Conference in Kearney on April 11-13 at the Younes Conference Center.

On Monday afternoon, the conference opened with a general session which included awards for outstanding members, chapters, and businesses. After awards keynote speaker Brooks Harper spoke on leadership and taking advantage of opportunity. Speeches from state officer candidates followed, including presidential candidate Payton Smidt, Tri County Sophomore and FBLA Reporter. Payton used the slogan Keep Pace with Payton to introduce her goals for Nebraska FBLA including pursuing new members, activating and energizing chapters, and empowering members to serve their communities. After the session, Payton ran a campaign booth with the help of other Tri County FBLA members and promoted her campaign using displays, brochures, stickers, and business cards. On Monday evening, a formal caucus was held in which officer candidates were seated onstage to answer questions submitted by chapters throughout the state. Voting delegates attend this event to prepare to choose which candidate they will vote for.

On Tuesday, members competed in objective tests such as Personal Finance and Accounting, attended workshops such as Time Management and How to Prepare for an Interview, and worked at Payton’s campaign booth. Tuesday evening, the delegate assembly was held in which representatives from each chapter elected officers for the positions of President, Vice President, Secretary, and Reporter. Payton Smidt received a majority of votes and was elected as Nebraska FBLA State President for the 2022-2023 membership year. That evening, Tri County FBLA attended the Chapter awards ceremony and received the Sweepstakes award.

The Sweepstakes Award involves completing a number of ribbon projects such as Go Green, March of Dimes, and writing reports about the chapter’s activities. This is the 40th consecutive year that Tri County FBLA has won the Sweepstakes award. The chapter then attended the FBLA Olympics in which members were divided into teams with members from chapters across the state to compete in minute-to-win-it style games to reach the final round for a prize.

On Wednesday, Tri County FBLA attended the Awards of Excellence ceremony. Finalists for each test were awarded certificates, and the top 3 in each event received trophies and qualified for the National Leadership Conference in Chicago in June. Jackson McNiff received honorable mention in Computer Problem Solving. During this ceremony, Payton Smidt was installed as Nebraska FBLA State President. Payton will serve on the FBLA Board of Directors and lead the Nebraska delegation at the National Conference in Chicago June 29 to July 2. It is an honor for her to hold this position and Tri County FBLA is very proud. Payton is the fourth Tri County FBLA member to be elected to a state officer position, and second ever State President.

