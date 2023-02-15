Beatrice police made a pair of drug-related arrests Tuesday evening after being called to assist probation officers in the search of a residence.

Dawn Meyer and Anthony Campbell were both arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia following the search.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Feb. 14, officers with the Beatrice Police Department were asked to assist in a search of a home where Dawn Meyer lived, pursuant to the terms of her probation. Campbell informed police he also lives in the home and sleeps in the same room as Meyer.

While searching the bedroom probation officers located a zipper case next to the bed which contained a glass pipe with white residue consistent with methamphetamine use. Police then found a folded piece of paper believed to contain meth, a pill identified as Alprazolam, a second unknown pill and a piece of plastic burned together to hold a brown rock substance. The pipe and rock substance later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Both Meyer and Campbell were arrested and taken to the Gage County Detention Center for possession of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Campbell told police he was unaware of any illegal drugs in the home. At the jail, Meyer advised police that the illegal substance did not belong to Campbell. Both remained in custody as of Wednesday morning.