Veterans Day celebration held at Beatrice High School

A Veterans Day celebration was held at the Beatrice High School Hevelone Center on Friday morning.

Beatrice High School Principal Jason Sutter welcomed students and community guests to a full auditorium.

“Historically Veterans Day began as Armistice Day recognizing the end of World War I," he said. "The war formally ended on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. November 11, 1918. Today is the 104th anniversary of the end of World War I."

He continued stating Veteran’s Day replaced Armistice Day in 1954. The purpose of the day is to recognize all Veterans and all victims of US wars.

“By having the celebration in our high school, it provides the opportunity to learn more about honor, commitment, citizenship and placing others before self,” he said. “Our school and community value the service of the Veteran’s and their families.”

Students in vocal and instrumental music participated in the morning ceremony with the “Star Spangled Banner”, “America the Beautiful” and “Salute to America’s Finest”. Abigail Trantham and Avery Martin, students at BHS, played Taps and Echo at close of the celebration.

Retired Army Colonel Gerald Meyer, of Columbus, spoke to students.

Meyer was born and raised in Iowa. He holds a bachelor’s degree history and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction.

He joined the Army National Guard in 1984. He later was commissioned in 1987. He has served in various capacities during his military service including company commander and battalion commander. He has been deployed to Afghanistan three times. He has also earned several medals and two bronze stars.

As a teacher at Columbus High School, Meyer was the designer of the Andrew Jackson Higgins National Memorial.

He is currently the Nebraska National Guard Historian.

“It is an honor and a privilege. Veteran’s Day has always been a special day,” Meyer said. “Today is a day of celebration.”

He said when he joined the military, the nation was still not pro-military after Vietnam. Despite being from a military family, he called his parents to tell them that he had joined because he knew they were going to be angry.

“My dad slammed the phone down and broke the receiver in half. My mom said it was the stupidest thing I’d ever done,” he said. “When I was growing up it seemed like all my neighbors and many of the people from the community were veterans. They never talked much about it. A lot of my teachers were veterans. They were my role models.”

He said the World War II generation had 16 million people that signed up to serve or were drafted. Ralph Hansen, a World War II veteran, attended the ceremony with Meyer.

Meyer said that Hansen graduated from high school in 1945 and all 16 of his male classmates signed up to serve.

“He didn’t know what the future held,” he said. “That’s indicative of our veterans. I’m so proud to have served.”