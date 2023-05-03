A $50,000 Nebraska Powerball ticket sold in Beatrice is set to expire this week.

During the Nov. 7, 2022, Powerball drawing, a winning ticket was sold at Farmers Cooperative, 1615 N. Sixth St., in Beatrice. The ticket has yet to be redeemed.

The ticket matched four of the five winning white ball numbers (10, 33, 41, 47, 56) and the Powerball number (10) for $50,000.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing.

Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed at Nebraska Lottery Headquarters, 137 NW 17th Street in Lincoln. Because Lottery offices are closed on weekends, this $50,000 prize must be claimed by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 5.

Visit the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, for more information on claiming prizes.

The odds of winning $50,000 playing Powerball are 1 in 913,129. The overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9.

The Nebraska Lottery has offered Powerball since July 1994. Sales of Nebraska Powerball have exceeded $968 million and have helped raise a total of over $923 million for the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds. All 93 counties in Nebraska have benefited from projects funded with these Nebraska Lottery proceeds.