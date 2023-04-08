Tags
Two juveniles were issued citations by law enforcement after a burglary at a Wymore business.
A Beatrice man was arrested after drugs were found in his apartment this week.
All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
A Missouri man was arrested for sexual assault and sex trafficking a minor after allegedly having a relationship with a Beatrice teen.
An Oklahoma man was arrested in Beatrice for drug distribution and weapon offenses following a traffic stop.
