No. 15 Iowa St would get title shot with win at No. 20 Texas

Sustained success has been hard to come by in Ames, Iowa, and the Cyclones mostly have been closer to the bottom than the top of their league going back to the days of the Big Six.

“It's so different than years past,” tight end Chase Allen said. “I don't know exactly what it is, whether it's confidence, newfound confidence, or whether we've had these situations before so we're a little more aware of what it will be like. It's just the feel of the team.”

WHAT'S DONE IS DONE

The Cyclones have matched the school record for conference wins (6-3 in 2018). They've also assured themselves of a winning overall season and conference record for a fourth consecutive year for the first time in the modern era that started in 1928.

TOUGH AFTER OPEN DATES

Herman is 8-1 at Texas following an open date, 5-0 since 2019. The difference this time is that Texas has had two weeks off because of a regularly scheduled open date and the postponement of last week's game at Kansas because the Jayhawks didn't have enough players available due to injuries and COVID-19 contract tracing.