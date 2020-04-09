You are the owner of this article.
No visitor policy issued at BCH
In its efforts to keep patients, employees and community members safe and well, Beatrice Community Hospital has updated its visitation policy. BCH will no longer allow visitors into the hospital or physician clinics.

One healthy, adult caregiver or support person (age 19 and older) will be allowed in a few limited circumstances, as follows:

Hospital:

Labor & Delivery – one labor partner

Post-Partum Infant – two parents/guardians

Pediatric/Minor Patient – one parent/guardian

Dependent Adult – case-by-case

Patient needing assistance with discharge – one caregiver

Emergency Department – one caregiver, if needed

Patient receiving end-of-life care – case-by-case basis

Outpatient needing support and/or transportation assistance – one caregiver

Physician Clinic Appointments:

Child’s appointment (19 years or younger) – one parent or caregiver (no extra children)

Patient needing support and/or transportation assistance – one caregiver

Please Note: caregivers and support persons are required to follow infection prevention procedures as instructed.

Caregivers and support persons cannot be rotated in and out of visits or appointments.

For safety, there are no caregivers or support persons for patients with a pending COVID-19 test, or with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

