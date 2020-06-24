Nominations accepted for Farm Service Agency committee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director Jessi Colgrove in Gage County is reminding farmers, ranchers and landowners that nominations are now open for the 2020 FSA County Committee election.

The FSA County Committee candidate nomination period began on June 15, 2020. Nomination forms must be postmarked or received in the Gage County FSA office by close of business on Aug. 3, 2020.

For election purposes, counties are divided into local administrative areas (LAAs). Each LAA nominates and elects one producer to serve a three-year term on the FSA County Committee. Each year an election is held in an LAA where a committee member’s three-year term is expiring. For 2020, an election will be held in LAA 1, which includes the townships of Clatonia, Highland, Nemaha, Adams, Grant, Holt, Hanover, and Hooker.

To be eligible to serve on an FSA County Committee, a person must participate or cooperate in a program administered by FSA, be eligible to vote in a county committee election and reside in the LAA in which the person is a candidate.