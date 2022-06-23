Nominations being accepted for Farm Service Committee

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director Jessi Colgrove in Gage County is reminding farmers, ranchers and landowners that nominations are now open for the 2022 FSA County Committee election.

The FSA County Committee candidate nomination period began on June 15, 2022. Nomination forms must be postmarked or received in the Gage County FSA office by close of business on Aug. 1, 2022.

For election purposes, counties are divided into Local Administrative Areas (LAAs). Each LAA nominates and elects one producer to serve a three-year term on the FSA County Committee. Each year an election is held in an LAA where a committee member’s three-year term is expiring. For 2022, an election will be held in LAA 2, which includes the townships of Blakely, Midland, Logan, Filley, Lincoln, Riverside, Rockford, and Sherman.

“Farmers and ranchers in LAA 2 are urged to participate in this year’s county committee elections. You can nominate yourself or others by the Aug. 1 deadline,” said Colgrove. “County committees are unique to FSA and allow producers to have a voice on federal farm program implementation at the local level.”

Agricultural producers who participate or cooperate in a USDA program and reside in the LAA that is up for election this year may be nominated for candidacy for the county committee. Individuals may nominate themselves or others, and qualifying organizations may also nominate candidates. USDA encourages minority producers, women, and beginning farmers or ranchers to nominate, vote and hold office. To become a candidate, an eligible individual must sign an FSA-669A nomination form. The form and other information about FSA county committee elections is available at fsa.usda.gov/elections. Nomination forms must be postmarked or received in the local USDA service center by close of business on Aug. 1, 2022.

FSA county committees make decisions on disaster and conservation programs, emergency programs, commodity price support loan programs and other agricultural issues. Committees consist of three to 11 members who are elected by eligible producers.

For more information on the FSA County Committee election, contact the Gage County FSA office at (402) 223-3125.

