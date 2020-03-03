Norris feeling fresh heading into state

Class B teams headed to state will go 11 days between playing games.
District finals were played on Feb. 22 and state begins Thursday.
Despite finding its stride over the past seven or eight games, the Norris girls basketball team is welcoming the break.
"Actually it kind of worked out a little bit for us," Norris coach Mark Hagerman said. "We're kind of banged up, and have illnesses and things like that. We took a day off about midweek, so that helped us."
Much like they do in games, the No. 5 Titans are catching their breath ahead of the Class B state tournament.
Norris (13-9) has 10 to 11 girls contributing in each game, and Hagerman is not afraid to substitute a fresh set of five players once or twice a game, which allows his starters to stay rested simultaneously for crunch time.
"I just think it helps our girls mentally, too, coming back in off the bench after getting a little bit of a break, and then coming back strong," Hagerman said.
The Titans start Molly Ramsey and Taryn Tracy at the guard spots, and Brianna Stai, Kalli Kroeker and Ella Waters up front.
Sydney Jelinek, Grace Kircher, Sophie Tolero and Delaney White are among the players that can come off the bench and keep Norris on track in games.
"We just feel if we can go hard in three or three-and-a-half minutes and then come in with some other kids and just use a rotation, it keeps us fresh throughout the game, and I think that really helped us when we played York (in the district final) and was able to pull away from them," Hagerman said.
Norris' depth also has paid off in other ways. The Titans were without Tracy, their only senior, for the first part of the season because of an ACL injury. Junior guard Raegan Zetterman also has been sidelined.
The fresh legs have been working in Norris' favor down the stretch. The Titans have won six of seven games heading into state. Prior to the start of that stretch, they took No. 2 Bennington to overtime in the conference tournament final and gave No. 4 Beatrice a run on its home floor before falling short.
Norris put it all together in the district final, rolling past No. 6 York 55-34.
Now the Titans are hoping a deep roster leads to a deep run in Lincoln. They play No. 1 Crete at 9 a.m. Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Crete won the regular-season meeting 52-32, but Hagerman believes his team has grown a lot since Jan. 18.
"They've come a long way," he said. "Our last six games or so, I thought they played pretty good basketball. I think the win against Lincoln Christian (to end the regular season) obviously gave them some confidence to know that they could play a pretty good team at a high level."
For most of the Titans, this will mark their first trip to state basketball. Norris is back for the first time since its runner-up finish in 2017. Most of the players were in the seventh or eighth grade at the time.
But several players have played under the state lights.
Ramsey, Waters, Stai, Kroeker and Jelinek are among those who have played on Norris' recent state volleyball teams.
"I think what's healthy about that is we collectively come from different sports and then start up in November, so I think just teammates for a new season, that type of thing, that really helps, too," Hagerman said.