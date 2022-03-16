Norris School Board finds next superintendent

The Norris Board of Education moved quickly to find its next superintendent — and didn't have to look far.

The board last week approved a three-year contract with assistant superintendent Brian Maschmann to lead the district located 12 miles south of Lincoln.

Maschmann will replace John Schwartz, who last month was tabbed to take over for outgoing Millard Superintendent Jim Sutfin.

"I'm deeply honored to have been selected by the board of education as the next Norris Superintendent of Schools," Maschmann said in a statement. "As a parent and longtime Norris administrator, I love this community and believe in the work that is being done to serve students."

Under the parameters of his contract, Maschmann will make $190,000 in the 2022-23 school year, with his salary for the final two years to be determined at a later date.

The contract also allows for 10 sick days and 20 days of vacation each year and a $500 monthly transportation budget. The district will also pay for a $20,000 life insurance policy for Maschmann, in addition to health insurance contributions.

Maschmann started his career as an elementary school teacher in Bennington before serving as principal both at the elementary and high school level at Sutherland Public Schools.

He was promoted to superintendent of Sutherland before coming to Norris in 2010 to be assistant superintendent. In that position, he oversaw a number of areas, including the budget, operations and human resources.

Maschmann earned his bachelor's degree from Chadron State College and his master's from Doane University, and carries a doctorate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he is an adjunct graduate professor in educational administration.

"(Maschmann) brings tremendous knowledge and experience to the position," Board President Patty Bentzinger said in a statement. "He is passionate about Norris and will ensure continuity for the organization."

Maschmann and his wife, Kim, have three children, including two who graduated from Norris and one in high school.

Norris, located in Firth in Lancaster County, is home to roughly 2,400 students. Maschmann will begin his duties July 1.

