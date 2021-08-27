Norris shakes off jitters, beats Wahoo and Aurora

FIRTH — The Norris volleyball team showed Thursday why it is once again one of the contenders for the state title in Class B.

After winning their first match of the night in two sets against Aurora (25-16, 25-14), the Titans also swept Class C-1 No. 3 Wahoo (25-20, 25-18) to win their home volleyball invitational.

“For the first time out, I thought they played really well," Norris coach Christina Boesiger said. "The first game against Aurora, they had some jitters. One time we had four new people on varsity out on the court, so just looking through that. As the night got on, we got a little more crisp and a little more disciplined. I was really happy with how we played.”

After falling behind 10-12 in the first set, Norris went on a run and turned it into a 17-14 lead off a kill from junior Anistyn Rice. The Titans never looked back.

Senior setter Maisie Boesiger, the leader on the court for Norris, had a stellar night. She had six kills and two aces as well as numerous assists to senior Ella Waters, who finished with 11 kills. Boesiger committed to play for Nebraska last September.

Coach Boesiger, Maisie’s mom, described her game.