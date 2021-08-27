Norris shakes off jitters, beats Wahoo and Aurora

FIRTH — The Norris volleyball team showed Thursday why it is once again one of the contenders for the state title in Class B.
After winning their first match of the night in two sets against Aurora (25-16, 25-14), the Titans also swept Class C-1 No. 3 Wahoo (25-20, 25-18) to win their home volleyball invitational.
“For the first time out, I thought they played really well," Norris coach Christina Boesiger said. "The first game against Aurora, they had some jitters. One time we had four new people on varsity out on the court, so just looking through that. As the night got on, we got a little more crisp and a little more disciplined. I was really happy with how we played.”
After falling behind 10-12 in the first set, Norris went on a run and turned it into a 17-14 lead off a kill from junior Anistyn Rice. The Titans never looked back.
Senior setter Maisie Boesiger, the leader on the court for Norris, had a stellar night. She had six kills and two aces as well as numerous assists to senior Ella Waters, who finished with 11 kills. Boesiger committed to play for Nebraska last September.
Coach Boesiger, Maisie’s mom, described her game.
“She’s pretty deceptive as a setter," she said. "She tries to keep that neutral posture, so she doesn’t give away where she’s setting whether it’s out or back or middle or her setter dump that she has in there. She tries to stay tall and throw it over the net when she sees space. She does a good job of reading their defense.”
The Titans will play again Saturday in Plattsmouth’s invitational.
Despite a loss to Norris, Wahoo showed it can be a legitimate C-1 contender. The Warriors swept through Class B No. 9 Aurora in their first match of the night (25-18, 25-15).
Senior Warrior Mya Larson, a Montana State volleyball commit, is asked to do a lot by Wahoo coach Katie Reeves but handles the expectations well.
Reeves said, “Mya’s a powerhouse. She’s someone who puts all her hours into training, so she’s definitely comfortable in the gym and comfortable with tough competition. She rises to the occasion each time. We’re really happy to have her. She’s our go-to person … I couldn’t really ask much more from her.”
The Warriors will host Ralston next Tuesday.