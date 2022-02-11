Norris superintendent selected to lead Millard Public Schools

OMAHA -- The Millard School Board voted unanimously Thursday night to select John Schwartz of Norris Public Schools as the Omaha-area district's next superintendent.

The decision came after public interviews with three finalists and a two-hour closed session.

"This was the hardest decision I've ever made in my life," said Stacy Jolley, board president.

Jolley said the board "agonized" over the decision because of the strength of the finalists, which included Josh Fields, superintendent of Seward Public Schools; and Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools.

Thompson is one of four finalists for the superintendent vacancy at Lincoln Public Schools. The Lincoln Board of Education is expected to make its choice public on Feb. 22.

Finalists for the Millard superintendent job on Thursday answered questions about critical race theory and the controversial state health education standards during interviews before the school board.In addition to the hot-button issues, the finalists were asked how they deal with the divisions in the community and a host of day-to-day issues that superintendents face, from budgeting to strategic planning.

Schwartz will replace Superintendent Jim Sutfin, who will retire June 30 after eight years as Millard superintendent and 33 years in education.

Schwartz joined the Norris district in 2019, after serving as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction at Papillion-La Vista for four years.

He has worked in several districts, among them Bellevue Public Schools, as a high school principal, director of secondary education and social studies teacher.

