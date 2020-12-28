Related to this story
A group of Beatrice Community Hospital workers gathered in a waiting room Tuesday afternoon, eager to be the first people to receive COVID-19 …
For possibly the first time in Beatrice High School history, three female athletes have taken to the mat and joined the school’s wrestling team.
The recent lowering of Public Health Solution’s risk dial in Gage County, as well as the potential for another potential spike in COVID-19 cas…
A new sheriff is preparing to take over in Jefferson County.
On the last day of the semester for Beatrice Public School students, the Beatrice Special Education Department named Wendy McKernan the distri…
Two weeks-ago on a Friday evening I went home after work, farm chores and errands. I remember feeling like I had a cold coming on and had pick…
A quick moving winter storm was working overtime Wednesday to deliver a potential white Christmas.
It was a battle between two Class B ranked teams in the Ozone Tuesday night, but a hot shooting Omaha Skutt team walked away with the win.