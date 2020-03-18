NPPD closes office temporarily

Norris Public Power District customer service centers located in Beatrice, Hebron, Roca and Seward will be closed to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17, 2020 until further notice. This decision was made in an effort to reduce the potential risk of exposure to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) to our employees and customers.

Customer Service Representatives will continue to answer phone calls and operations personnel will continue to respond to outage calls.

Norris offers multiple options to pay your bill without entering a local office:

Customers can pay their electric bill by phone 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling our Interactive Voice Response System at 1-866-999-4503.

E-check, credit or debit card payments may be made over the phone. Call 1-800-858-4707 or your local office to pay by phone.

Visit www.norrisppd.com to pay online or download the SmartHub app on your smart phone or tablet.

Secure payment drop boxes are located at the Beatrice, Hebron, Roca and Seward offices.