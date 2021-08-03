NPS announces homesteader project

The National Park Service and University of Nebraska’s Center for Great Plains Studies will partner once again, to expand research about Black homesteaders. Working with the University of Oklahoma, they will explore the lives of Black homesteaders in Oklahoma in the turn of the century, and examine connections between land ownership, citizenship, and upward mobility for many who had recently been enslaved.

The Homestead Act made thousands of acres available for settlement from land that the U.S. acquired from Indigenous nations through war, treaty negotiations, and allotment. The Homestead Act allowed African Americans, whites, and immigrants who were eligible for citizenship to acquire 160 acres for a nominal filing fee while making improvements over five years. African American homesteaders claimed nearly 650,000 acres of land throughout the Great Plains.

“We are happy to work with the National Park Service to expand our research,” said University of Nebraska Project Director Mikal Brotnov Eckstrom. “Oklahoma is a state where the histories of formerly enslaved Americans and the forced migrations of many Native Nations come together. These histories help us understand the needs and desires of those intertwined histories with that of a burgeoning nation.”