NRD offers water quality cost share programs

The Lower Big Blue NRD will provide $50 towards one soil sample to producers district wide. Producers in the districts Phase II Groundwater Management Area are eligible to receive cost share on up to three samples at $50 each. Regular soil sampling can help identify nutrient deficiencies in the soil. They can also show where areas where less fertilizer is needed. Reducing fertilizer applications where not needed, eliminates the possibility of runoff, deep percolation, contamination of groundwater and saves on input costs. In addition, Producers in the Phase II Groundwater Management Area are required to report on their demonstration field for each landowner.