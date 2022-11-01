NRD offers water quality cost share programs

The Lower Big Blue NRD will provide $50 towards one soil sample to producers district wide. Producers in the districts Phase II Groundwater Management Area are eligible to receive cost share on up to three samples at $50 each. Regular soil sampling can help identify nutrient deficiencies in the soil. They can also show where areas where less fertilizer is needed. Reducing fertilizer applications where not needed, eliminates the possibility of runoff, deep percolation, contamination of groundwater and saves on input costs. In addition, Producers in the Phase II Groundwater Management Area are required to report on their demonstration field for each landowner.
The Lower Big Blue NRD also offers free nitrate testing for domestic and irrigation wells. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has set a Maximum Contaminant Level of 10 parts-per-million (ppm) for nitrate-nitrogen in public water supplies. A water test for nitrate is highly recommended for households with infants, pregnant women, nursing mothers, or elderly people as these groups are most susceptible to nitrate. Without a test, nitrate in water is undetectable because it is colorless, odorless, and tasteless. For more information contact the Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District at 402-228-3402 or stop in at 805 Dorsey St. Beatrice, Nebraska.