A proposal to extend the temporary district-wide moratorium on the construction of new wells and increases in irrigated acres imposed immediately by the Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District (LBBNRD) Board of Directors during their December 8, 2022, regular monthly board meeting is being considered. The moratorium, or stay, was originally enacted due to concerns about the sustainability of groundwater supplies in the area, and the well permitting process allowing for new high capacity (> 50 gpm) wells in areas of greatest decline amid ongoing drought conditions and was done so in accordance with Neb. Rev. Stat. § 46-707(2). Those factors, as well as the need for more time to discuss management options, review rules and regulations and evaluate the geology and aquifer characteristics of the district, are the reasons for considering an extension.
A public hearing will be held Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the DeWitt Community Building located at 200 N Cherry Street, DeWitt, NE 68341, to hear public comment on extending the temporary stay.
While annual spring groundwater levels remain in descent, NRD staff and directors continue to work with Olsson, Inc. to better understand the hydrogeology of the district and evaluate effective, area-specific groundwater management options. Test log and adjacent existing well evaluations for new well permits, flow meters on all new and replacement high-capacity wells, and certification of groundwater use acres have been required since 2014. The District continues to work with producers to make sure they are following these requirements. Please contact the office at (402) 228-3402 to make sure your certified irrigated acres are accurate and up to date.