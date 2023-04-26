A proposal to extend the temporary district-wide moratorium on the construction of new wells and increases in irrigated acres imposed immediately by the Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District (LBBNRD) Board of Directors during their December 8, 2022, regular monthly board meeting is being considered. The moratorium, or stay, was originally enacted due to concerns about the sustainability of groundwater supplies in the area, and the well permitting process allowing for new high capacity (> 50 gpm) wells in areas of greatest decline amid ongoing drought conditions and was done so in accordance with Neb. Rev. Stat. § 46-707(2). Those factors, as well as the need for more time to discuss management options, review rules and regulations and evaluate the geology and aquifer characteristics of the district, are the reasons for considering an extension.