Nine of the 10 recreation areas managed by the Lower Big Blue NRD will open for the 2023 season on March 31. Walnut Creek Recreation Area located northeast of Crete, Swanton Wildlife Management Area, located north of Swanton, Willard L. Meyer (Swan Lake) Recreation Area, located east of Tobias, and Big Indian Recreation Area, located southwest of Wymore will open to vehicle access on the 31st. Please note that Cub Creek Recreation Area Northwest of Jansen will open in mid-May once final renovations are completed.

The recreation areas had been closed to vehicle access for the winter months during hunting season. According to fishing reports anglers have been having great success at the Willard Meyer and Big Indian Recreation Areas. The NRD works with the Nebraska Game and Parks to manage all fisheries in the District.

The Lower Big Blue NRD has a brochure available that highlights NRD recreation locations. The brochure contains detailed information on each area, including charts indicating availability of fishing, hunting, boating, camping, picnic shelters, and much more. Stop by the Lower Big Blue NRD for a free brochure.