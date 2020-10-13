OB-GYN to be added at JCH&L

Dr. Wendy Reeves, OB-GYN, will begin seeing patients at Jefferson Community Health & Life outpatient services on Thursday, Oct. 15. Dr. Reeves is with Beatrice Community Hospital Women’s and Children’s Clinic, and will offer a monthly clinic at JCH&L.

“We are pleased to forge this partnership with Beatrice Community Hospital, which allows women to receive many obstetric and gynecological services here at JCH&L,” said Burke Kline, DHA, JCH&L CEO. “We are committed to offering a wide array of specialty clinics and being our community’s most trusted partner for a lifetime of health.”

Besides OB visits, Dr. Reeves will offer a variety of services at JCH&L: minor procedures, tubals, diagnostic laparoscopies, LEEPs, hysterectomies and hysteroscopies. For pregnant women, the initial obstetric appointment will be in Beatrice, and routine visits will be available in Fairbury, unless the patient is high risk. Deliveries for patients seen at the Fairbury outpatient clinic will be at Beatrice Community Hospital. A referral from a primary care provider will be required for an appointment with Dr. Reeves.