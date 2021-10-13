Octoberfest set for this weekend at Beatrice Speedway

Racing fans will get one last chance to see their favorite drivers this weekend at Beatrice Speedway.

Octoberfest is slated for this Friday and Saturday. It will mark the last event of the season.

On Friday, pit gates will open at 4 p.m. with hot laps beginning at 6:30 p.m. and racing at 7 p.m. It will be a complete show, with Modifieds, Sports Mods, Hobby Stock, Stock and Sports Compacts.

Saturday will feature another complete show with pit gates opening at 3 p.m., hot laps starting at 6 p.m. and racing beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Winners for the Modified class will earn $1,000 on Friday and $2,000 on Saturday. Winners for the Sports Mods on each night will earn $500 as will the winner of the Hobby Stock and Stock Car classes. Winner of the Sports Compact class on each night will earn $200.

The final week of the regular season at Beatrice Speedway was canceled due to weather, but this weekend's forecast is looking chilly, but dry. The forecast for Friday is a high of 58 with just a 10 percent chance of rain. The forecast for Saturday is a high of 66 with a 0 percent chance of rain.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.