The next fish fry at Odell American Legion Post 231 is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11, and will again feature a salad bar.

The all-you-can-eat meal of fish, ham, potatoes, baked beans, cole slaw, along with the salad bar, will be served from 5:30-8 p.m., dine-in or carry out. The cost is $15 for adults; $7 for children ages 10 and younger.

The Legionnaires appreciate the community support they receive. Donations will help offset costs for a new furnace, and will continue to support local youth activities.

Persons unable to attend but who like to donate can make donations to Odell American Legion Post 231, and send to treasurer Mike Riggert, 510 Garfield St., Odell, NE 68415. (The Legion building does not have a mailing address.)