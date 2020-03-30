Odell Legion recognizes students

Even though Cornhusker Girl and Boy State has been cancelled for this summer, the Odell Legion and Auxiliary felt our representatives needed to be recognized. We are proud of these 2 students and wish them success going forward.

The Auxiliary chose Jadyn Schultis to attend Girl State. She is very involved with school, church and community activities. School activities include Student Council, FFA, Engage, Speech, band, One Act, choir, basketball, and National Honor Society. Community activities include helping at Memorial Day services and Diller Picnic. She competed in the Miss Jefferson County Pageant last summer. Jadyn serves her church by helping with Bible School, singing and helping with other programs. She is also involved in 4-H and has been a camp counselor the last 3 years. Jadyn is the daughter of Jamie and Sherrie Schultis.

The Legion chose Korey Theye as their Boy State representative. Korey is a member of National Honor Society, Student Council, student representative to the school board. He participates in football, basketball, track, one-act, speech, quiz bowl, choir. He is a member of Engage and treasurer of the junior class. Korey is a 10 year 4-H member and was selected state alternate to the 2019 National 4-H Congress. He is a member of the youth group at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Odell. Korey is the son of Daylon and Kay Theye, and grandson of Tena Theye and Sandra Cumro.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.