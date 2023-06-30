Melina Kostal of Odell is among 148 Husker undergraduates who have been awarded stipends by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to participate in research with a faculty mentor this summer.

Kostal, a junior secondary education major, will participate in the project "Travel Study as a Vehicle of Teacher Preparation: A Design Research-Oriented Self Study" as part of Nebraska's Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience Program, which supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research or creative activities. Students receive stipends of $2,400 to engage in intensive research or creative activity for 20 hours per week. The students' projects span academic disciplines including engineering, chemistry, modern languages and literatures, psychology, art and art history, architecture, special education, and fisheries and wildlife.

Students from the Nebraska Summer Research Program and UCARE will present posters on their research and creative activities at a campus research symposium Aug. 3. For more information on undergraduate research at Nebraska, visit https://ucare.unl.edu.