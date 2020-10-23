On other side of an outbreak, teams can find some relief

Any immunity built up within a group decreases the likelihood of an outbreak within the group, but epidemiologist Zachary Binney at Emory University said the way football teams tend to operate could present opportunities for multiple outbreaks within a big roster.

“Who interacts with whom?” Binney said. “If you have an outbreak that takes out your entire defense, then that doesn't necessarily protect your offense later on, especially if it's going to be the offense that's spending time with each and the defense spending time with each other.”

In the Big Ten and other conferences that will be starting their seasons over the next few weeks, there is no room to get any of the residual benefits that come with getting through an outbreak.

The Big Ten is set to play a nine-week schedule with no breaks. If a game can't be played, there is no way to make it up. Plus, the Big Ten has the strictest return to play protocol of any conference: Athletes who test positive will be out of competition for at least 21 days.

Dr. Jim Borchers, team physician at Ohio State, said the 21-day rule was not put in place as a way to get coaches and players to take the COVID-19 protocols more seriously. It might be a byproduct, though.

“I think in the Big Ten's protocol, the need for an extensive evaluation in return to activity ... I hope that that is certainly going to promote that the best thing to do is to prevent the infection,” he said.

