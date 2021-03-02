It’s been a long year for our residents, their families, our staff and the community. Please join us in prayer and surround our center with love. Park anywhere around either facility at Good Samaritan Society and Samaritan Springs and tune your radio to 107.5 to listen from 5:30-6 p.m. on Thursday, March 11. For more information contact Megan at 402-228-8542
One year community event planned
