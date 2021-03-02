 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One year community event planned
View Comments

One year community event planned

  • Comments

It’s been a long year for our residents, their families, our staff and the community. Please join us in prayer and surround our center with love. Park anywhere around either facility at Good Samaritan Society and Samaritan Springs and tune your radio to 107.5 to listen from 5:30-6 p.m. on Thursday, March 11. For more information contact Megan at 402-228-8542

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News