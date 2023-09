Maria Astorino, M: 402-301-6288, Mariasellsomaha@yahoo.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Brick Two Story with Attached Garage in Central Beatrice. Roof and Windows are recently installed, refinished wood floors throughout 1st and second levels, new paint in and out. Rec Room on the back of the house is NOT included in sq. ft. (332 sq. ft. ADD) New Kitchen and baths, new appliances. Home has spacious feel and great character. This home is beautiful! Make it yours! AMA