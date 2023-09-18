Contract Pending Welcome home to this new construction single family home at 1105 Elk Street! This property boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an oversized 2 car garage on a slab foundation. The interior is equipped with beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. The primary bedroom features a walk-in closet and an on-suite bathroom for an added touch of luxury. This energy-efficient home includes all new appliances, ensuring that you save money on your utility bills. The large kitchen pantry provides ample storage space to keep your kitchen organized and tidy. With all living areas on one level, you can enjoy the convenience of no stairs and easy access throughout the home. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this fantastic new construction home! Call or text the listing agent for your own private showing today!