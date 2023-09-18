Ranch home sitting on 1.4 acers. 12 x12 out building. beautiful low maintenance. 19 x16 timber Tech deck sit back and enjoy the view. 3 plus office or non-conforming bedrooms. 3 large bathrooms. primary has a 6' whirlpool tub with a skylight. Open floor plan with 9' ceilings on the main the kitchen has plenty of cabinets, skylight Corian countertops. walk down to a huge family room, bath, bedroom and office. along with storage. main floor laundry with a 2nd set of laundry hook ups in the basement. security system stays. all rugs in the basement stay. Oversized 2 stall garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Hallam - $339,900
