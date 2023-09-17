Welcome to your private sanctuary nestled on 23 acres where deer, birds and other wildlife call home. The heart of this property is a delightful two-story, 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that offers both comfort and character. Warmed by a wood stove, this home features a formal dining area, eat in kitchen with pantry, main floor laundry, 2 furnace & AC units, a new roof, landscaping and a covered patio to enjoy the view. Three newer Cleary buildings (30x80, 24x48 & 12x24) offer ample space for storage, workshops, recreational vehicles and your 4-legged friends. Panels & high tensile fencing surround the rolling pasture perfect for riding and grazing. Embrace a rural lifestyle while still being only 30 minutes from south Lincoln. Don't miss out, schedule your showing today! Showings start Friday 9/15, more photos soon!
5 Bedroom Home in Dewitt - $545,000
